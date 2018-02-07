UNICEF Lauds RSG On Healthcare Services

The United Nations Children’s Fund, (UNICEF) has commended the Rivers State Government for making the delivery of effective and efficient primary health care services a priority in its agenda.

UNICEF also lauds the state government for permitting the creation of specific budget lines for Nutrition and Immunisation, beginning from the 2018 annual budget.

The Chief of Field Officer, Rivers Field Office Wilb-road Ngambi made the commendation at the just concluded Maternal Newborn and Child Health Weeke (MNCHW) in Ogale, Eleme.

Ngambi who described the government’s efforts as a show of proven commitment to the welfare of its citizenry particularly in the area of the MNCH said the strides had placed the state above the national average in the Millennium Development Goal (MDG) 4 of reducing maternal and under-five mortality rate.

While noting that the MNCH was introduced among other measures, as priority and strategic action to accelerate the reduction in child mortality and improvement of maternal health, Ngambi stated that the hosting of the flag-off of the MNCH week signalled a renewed effort towards increased community awareness and demand creation for integrated primary healthcare services.

Ngambi revealed that UNICEF provides support to the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with the collaboration efforts of partners and pledged its commitment to improving access to health services in the state.

“Thanks to the strong collaboration and kind donation from Micronutrients Initiative (MI), SOML Initiative and other partners. We appreciate your active commitment and engagement in ensuring that all children have the opportunity to survive and thrive. We remain committed to working hand in hand with you to achieve the state’s objectives of improved access to health and nutrition services and provisions of adequate resources”, he said.

In his welcome address, the Head of Local Government Administration, Eleme Local Government Area, Mr Macauley Debs Ikagbara noted that the local government had been fortunate to have great investments from the state government as well as a cordial relationship with the Primary Healthcare Authority in the LGA.

Ikagbara said that the Maternal, New born and Child Health Week had put focus on the wellbeing of mothers and children saying “these are the treasures of every home and a healthy family is the bedrock of a progressive society. We therefore, commend the Rivers State government, the Rivers State Primary Healthcare Management Board and their partners for their continuous efforts to better the lives of our women and children.

Lady Godknows Ogbulu