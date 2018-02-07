Revisit Procurement Threshholds, Paint Manufacturer Tells FG

A local paint manufacturer, Michael Oghenejivwe has called on the Federal Government to revisit the nation’s procurement thresholds and stream them into the value-chain.

Oghenejivwe, also Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mateglo Paints and Coatings Industries, based in Port Harcourt, noted that streaming local manufacturers into the value-chain through policy formulations would bring the real estate sector out of the woods as well as promote job creation opportunities, in a chat with The Tide yesterday.

The Mateglo boss suggested that patronage among local manufacturers should be encouraged and practised first before looking to import the same products from foreign lands.

He added however that the Federal Government should first lead by example by converting to using only made-in-Nigeria products to boost the confidence of the people and that of local manufacturers.

Oghenejivwe lamented the lack of competitiveness among local manufacturing companies, stressing that the situation arose due to poor infrastructure, low patronage and unfriendly operating environment.

He advised that the government should set a realistic Margin of Preference (MOI) to about 70 per cent in favour of locally manufactured goods, reasoning that Small and Medium Scale Enterprises would be given increased support, while assisting the growth of the nation’s economy.

He expressed the hope that the real estate sector would be given the necessary lift if policies on Made-in-Nigeria goods are pursued vigorously and implemented.

Tonye Nria-Dappa