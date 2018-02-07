NPS Decorates 193 Officers With New Ranks

No fewer than 193 newly-promoted Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS) officers serving with Plateau State Command were on Tuesday decorated with their new ranks.

Decorating the officers in Jos, the Controller in charge of the Command,Mr Noel Ailewon, said the beneficiaries were among the 12, 588 personnel that the Service recently promoted nationwide.

“Few weeks ago, our headquarters released the promotion of 12, 588 officers and men.

“In Plateau State command, 193 are part of it and this is why we are here to decorate them with their new ranks,” Ailewon said.

He urged beneficiaries to be upright and diligent in the discharge of their duties and be good ambassadors of the Service at all times.

He also reminded them of the new task that came with promotion, urging them to live above board as they assumed new responsibilities.

“Promotion comes with added responsibilities and so you must be ready to be diligent in the performance of your duties

“You must be shining stars of the Service and stimulating force for your subordinates,” the controller said.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr John Francis, who was promoted to the rank of Deputy Controller of Prisons (DCP), pledged that the newly promoted officers would be more proactive in the discharge of their duties.