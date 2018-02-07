Monarch Tasks Muslims On Peace

The Eze Ekpeye Logbo, Eze Robinson O. Robinsom has charged members of the Rivers State Council for Islamic Affairs to spread the peaceful message of Islam to all the Local Government Areas to enhance Inter-religious and inter-ethnic harmony in the state.

Eze Robinson O. Robinson made this remark during a visit by a delegation of the council, led by its Vice President General, Ahaji Nasir Awhelebe Uhor at his Guest House in Port Harcourt, Monday.

According to the Monarch, he was impressed with the achievement of the council under Alhaji Uhor, noting that the Muslim Community in Rivers State was more united, focused, and peaceful.

The Ekpeye Traditional Ruler noted with delight, the buying of a property for the establishment of a permanent functional administrative secretariat of the council, describing the move as the single most important achievement of the Alhaji Uhor-led council and further pledged his support towards the full completion of the council’s secretariat.

Earlier, the Vice President General of Rivers State council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Nasir Awhelebe Uhor lauded the Monarch for the support and protection of Muslims in Ekpeye Kingdom, saying the council was happy, and opined that as soon as the secretariat was fully completed and commissioned, they would embark on state-wide sensitisation aimed at inter-religious and inter-ethnic harmony.

Alhaji Uhor urged Muslims in the state to remain law-abiding and cooperate with the law enforcement agencies and community officials to ensure peace and unity in the state.

In the delegation were the Sarki Hausawa, Port Harcourt, Alhaji Isa Madak, the Chief Iman, Abadulhameed Olarernwaju, the State Leader, Yoruba Muslim Community, Alhaji Ibraham Albert, the chairman, Rivers State Central Mosque Management Committee, Alhaji Haliru Imam, the Financial Secretary-Alhaji Ahmed Adisa, Treasurer Alhji Qasim Okachi and the Director of Women Affairs, Hajia Khadija Pepple among others.

Collins Barasimeye