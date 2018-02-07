Economic Recovery:Bizman Recommends Fish Farming

The Chairman of Agro Farms Limited, Port Harcourt, Mr Nnadi Amadi has said that fish farming is the best option to boost Nigeria’s economy.

He said this in an exclusive chat with The Tide in Port Harcourt last Monday.

Amadi noted that fish farming was a huge income spinner and could take the country out of its present economic quagmire.

The fishing/forestry graduate of the Rivers State University, pointed out that little money was needed to start a fish farming business and regretted why people are yet to venture into it.

He explained that if the needed attention was paid to the sector, that it would turn around the country’s economy in a moment.

According to him, only hatching and selling of fingerlings could yield much revenue per annum.

He also explained that some natural streams and lakes could serve as an artificial means of fish farming.

The agriculturalist, pointed out that only stock-fish and other kinds of fish farming boosted Norway’s economy.

Amadi who went down memory lane, recalled how he has provided for his household over the years through this little fish farm project.

He also called on the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to revive School-to-land scheme and introduce fish farming scheme into it.

He reasoned that it could also help to provide job for the teeming unemployed youths in the state.