Don Rejects Report On Restructuring

Professor Emeritus and former Head of Department, Institute of Geosciences, Rivers State University, Alabo Dagogo Fubara has called on indigenes of the Niger Delta to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) committee’s report on restructuring which ceded all offshore oil wells to the Federal Government.

Fubara who said this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt during the “Heroes of Ijaw Nation Award Nite” also described the report as further attempt to enslave the people of the Niger Delta. He said that Nigeria would have no offshore facilities without the coastal states, stressing that inline with the resolution of United Nations, 200 nautical miles belong to the coastal states.

The elder statesman also criticised the federal government for the delay in the implementation of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report on the clean-up of Ogoniland.

Meanwhile Professor Fubara has decried the continuous balkanisation of the Ijaw Nation by the Nigerian Government.

In a keynote address titled “Leadership and Restoration of Ijaw Legacy and Unity,” he said that the situation had reduced the Ijaws to a minority status in Nigeria.

He also stressed the need for a leadership that would promote unity and cohesiveness among its people.

“A good and effective leader is one who uses his/her words and exemplary participatory actions to influence and motivate people to do the will of God for the peace, security and prosperity of mankind and its environments “Attributes of a good and effective leadership include, ability to relate and harmoniously interact with peers, subordinates and superiors through effective communication and collaboration with Justice and fair play” he said.

Governor Wike was among personalities who bagged the Heroes of Ijaw Nation Award.

Governor Wike was conferred with the grand award of Distinguished Friend of Ijaw Nation.

Also honoured were Prince Uche Secondus, who bagged the Ijaw Politician of the Year and former president Goodluck Jonathan bagged the Ijaw Man of the Year Award amongst others.