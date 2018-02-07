Commission, ITF To Train Returning Migrants

Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Mr Joseph Ari says the fund will equip returning migrants with skills for sustainable livelihood.

He said the fund would partner with the National Commission for Refugees for Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCRIP) for the training.

A statement obtained from its website on Monday stated that the training would ensure the smooth return, readmission and reintegration of Nigerian migrants from Libya and other parts of the world evacuated to the country.

“The training will commence as soon as profiling and needs assessments of the returnees, which is currently on going is concluded,” he said.

Ari said the returnees would be trained, using the existing initiatives and strategies by the fund to equip the youth and indigent in Nigeria with skills for employability and entrepreneurship.

He listed the vehicles to be used to include the National Skills Development Programme (NISDP), Passion to Profession Programme (P2PP), Technical Skills Development Project (TSDP), Construction Skills Empowerment Programme (CONSEP) and Agripreneurship.

He added that the fund’s three mobile workshops, equipped with modern facilities for training in welding and fabrication, tailoring and fashion design, air conditioning and instrumentation, would be used for the capacity development.

“Equipping Nigerians with skills will discourage mass migration and the attendant fall-outs as those that are vulnerable to the temptation of migration will be discouraged,” he said.