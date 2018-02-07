Association Begins Oil, Gas Operations, Soon

A body known as the Association of Surface Tank Oil and Gas Retailers of Nigeria has said that modalities had been put in place to commence full-scale operations in surface tank oil and gas retailing in Rivers State.

A press statement signed by the Rivers State chairperson of the Association, Hon Patience Uche disclosed that the directive was from the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Association in compliance with the regulatory policy of the Department of Petroleum Resources DRP licenses and ASTROGRN membership.

The statement said the “Association of Surface Tank Oil and Gas Retailers of Nigeria (ASTROGRN) having fulfilled as provided in the Company and Allied Matters Act Cap 116 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria “Part C” was duly registered and approved by the Federal Government to oversee the activities of the all Surface Tank Oil and Gas retailers in the country.” The association urged all stakeholders to formally comply to the directive by registering their storage tank, business outlets with the Association.

The statement further stated that the Association was a grassroots-based organisation mandated by law to enhance the participation of the grassroots in oil and gas retailing business.

The Association also assured its preparedness to achieve its corporate objectives, and called on all stakeholders in the oil and gas section, and regulatory agencies to support the Association in carrying out its statutory obligation.

Taneh Beemene