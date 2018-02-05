World Cancer Day: FG Begins Nationwide Screening

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, says the Federal Government has concluded plans to roll-out nationwide screening for most common types of cancers.

The minister via a statement issued by the Director, Media and Public Relations of the ministry, Mrs Boade Akinola, yesterday, in Abuja, also said individuals have roles to play to check the ailment.

Adewole spoke at a ceremony to mark the 2018 World Cancer Day, with the theme, “We can, I can.”

It would be recalled that the World Cancer Day is cerebrated on the February 4, every year.

According to the minister, the screening will be on the most common types of cancers, such as breast and cervical in women and prostate cancer among men.

He stated that this year’s theme was geared towards exploring individual and collective drive in reducing the global burden of cancer.

Adewole said that individuals could play their role in fighting cancer through healthy lifestyle choices by engaging in weekly physical activities for at least two and half hours for adult, and an hour for children.

He said other lifestyle modifications included avoiding tobacco smoking and eating a healthy diet, limiting alcohol intake and staying safe under the sun.

Adewole also emphasised that high index of suspicion for early symptoms and signs of cancer were important, because finding cancer early makes it easier to treat and cure.

The minister appealed to communities to dispel myths and misconceptions that led to stigma and discrimination against people living with the disease.

Adewole said that the commissioning of a new radiotherapy machine at National Hospital Abuja, recently, would provide easy access to radiation treatment for Nigerians.

He added that additional new machine was donated by Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) and would be in operational at National Hospital Abuja, in the next few months.