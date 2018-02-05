Wike Wants Lawyers, Journalists To Rescue Nigeria

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has appealed to lawyers and media practitioners to work towards stopping the downward slide of the country, by enthroning pro-people leadership in 2019.

Speaking during the Eastern Bar Forum Quarterly Meeting in Port Harcourt, last Saturday, Wike said the Bar and the media should be blamed for promoting the false propaganda that led to the emergence of the wobbly All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government.

He said: “The NBA and the press contributed to the propaganda that threw Nigeria into this political and economic quagmire.

“This is my first time of experiencing someone digging his own grave. It is time for all those who dug this grave to go and close the grave they have dug”.

The governor said now that a serious mistake has been made, it behoves the bar and other stakeholders to rise up and correct the anomaly in 2019.

He urged the NBA to speak against the downward slide of the country as it will not be in the interest of Nigerians to continue under the present situation.

The governor advised Nigerians not to be swayed by the plot of the APC to use restructuring as a tool of political deception, even when the President stated clearly that he does not believe in it.

He called on Nigerians to be vigilant as the security agencies and INEC are the tools for the subversion of the will of the people.

“Most of the people backing the President for a second term are doing so because that is the only way they can get a second term”, he said.

Wike reiterated his declaration that the government and people of Rivers State have no land for the location of cattle colony in the state.

He charged the members of the Eastern Bar Forum to remain united despite the challenges that confront them, and advised them to emulate the governors of the South-South and South-East who are working in unity.

In his address, Governor of Eastern Bar Forum, Sir Arthur Chukwu said legal practitioners must work for the weak and voiceless in the society.

He described Wike as a human rights-friendly governor who promotes the rule of law and works to develop his state.

Former NBA President, Chief Okey Wali (SAN) said that the legal profession was proud of the outstanding achievements of Wike.

The Eastern Bar Forum Quarterly Meeting attracted lawyers from the nine states of the old Eastern Region.