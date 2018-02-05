Wike Tasks RSIEC On Credible LG Polls

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has charged the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) to conduct very credible local government elections.

Speaking after swearing in six new members of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Saturday, Wike urged the commission not to allow itself to be influenced by any political interest.

He stated that the state government will release the funds appropriated by the state House of Assembly for the conduct of the local government elections to the commission.

The governor said though the local government council elections were still subject of litigation, the issues will be resolved by May 25, 2018.

Wike said in line with the amended RSIEC law that stipulates 90 days’ notice before the conduct of elections, RSIEC should immediately commence the process for the conduct of local government elections.

He said: “Show Nigerians that you can conduct credible elections into council offices.

“Yes, we are in court, whatever the outcome will be; by the 25th of May, 2018; the issues would have been resolved. The tenure would have lapsed by 25th May, 2018,” Wike added.

He said if the commission issues the notice for elections in February, by the first week of May, elections would have been held, setting the stage for elected council inauguration by 25th May, 2018.

The governor stated that he would never interfere in the workings of the RSIEC, and urged members of the commission to always work to uphold the law.

The RSIEC members that were sworn-in by the governor included Dr Reginald Amadi, Prof Jones Jaja, Rev Innocent Karibo, Mrs Florence Amiesimaka, Mr Etete Festus and Prof Ezioma Ekpete.

It would be recalled that the Rivers State House of Assembly had approved the request of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for the removal of six members of the commission in the public interest.

The Tide recalls that those removed last week, were Chimaroke Mgbah, Engr Kombo Johnson, Ugbana Martins, Dr Robinson Olulu, Chief Kingsley Stanley Obudibo and Dr Juliet Berewari.

