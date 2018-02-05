Uhor Is Islamic Leader In Rivers – Sultan

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has reaffirmed that Alhaji Nasir Uhor remains the authentic Muslims leader in Rivers State.

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar stated this while speaking at a three-day National Summit of the Da’Wah Co-ordinating Council of Nigeria (DCCN) at the Obi Wali International Conference Centre in Port Harcourt last Wednesday.

According to him, they have monitored the commitment of Alhaji Uhor to the Islam before and after his appointment as the Vice President-General of Rivers State Council for Islamic Affairs by the Supreme Council over eleven years ago, and are satisfied that he duly merited the position of Vice President-General.

He called on all Muslims in the State to rally round the council under the leadership of Alhaji Uhor to enable him to take Islam to the next level in the state.

It would be recalled that the President-General had in May 2017 at the NUJ Press Centre, Port Harcourt said that the issue of leadership in Rivers State had been permanently resolved with the appointment of Alhaji Uhor as Vice President General in the State during a Joint National Executive Committee and General Assembly meeting held on August 13, 2016 in Benin City.

By that appointment, he said, Alhaji Uhor remains the leader and spokesman for all Muslims and Islamic organisations as well as the eyes and ears of the supreme council in Rivers State.

