Stop Controlling Petrol Distribution, RTEAN Tells FG

The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has urged the Federal Government to stop controlling the distribution of petrol and ensure end to products scarcity in the country.

The National President of RTEAN, Alhaji Musa Isiwele told newsmen yesterday in Abuja, that the scarcity situation made it impossible to control transport fare.

“There is no way the unions can control transport fare until petrol is available; for now there is no regulation on transport charges until fuel supply normalises.

“I call on Federal Government to hands off fuel business. If government says today that I have no hand in fuel, you will see availability of fuel and the price will come down,” he said.

The RTEAN boss said the association was set to create about 4.5 million jobs through its nationwide mass transport scheme.

“Let me tell you, I don’t want to reveal our plans, Nigerians will know our plans on the day of unveiling. You should also know such jobs have to do with government partnership and this will happen in no distant time.

“April or May this year, we will let the cat out of our bag.

“We are running a nationwide mass transit scheme in which most of the vehicles will be dedicated to the unemployed, disabled and the less privileged in order to support the Federal Government for the benefit of the good people of Nigeria.

“This will help in reducing the hardship in the movement of commuters and boost the economy of Nigeria’s transport system,” Isiwele said.

He said the union also planned to establish modern motor parks in 36 states of the country, including FCT.