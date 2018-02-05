RSG Begins Reconstruction Of School In Amaechi’s Village …Seizes Private Property In School Premises

In a move to take education to rural communities of Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Wike last Saturday flagged off the reconstruction of Community Secondary School, Ubima in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

The school sited in the village of former Rivers State Governor, Chibuike Amaechi had been abandoned for several years without any form of upgrade.

Performing the flag-off, Wike recalled how the former Rivers State Governor stopped the rehabilitation of the school in 2014.

He said: “As the Minister of State for Education, I tried to intervene and rehabilitate this school. But the former Rivers State Governor drove away the contractors on the ground that the Federal Government cannot intervene in a school in the state.

“But God’s time has come. As governor, I now have the opportunity to turn around the fortunes of this school. I also call on the Federal Government to intervene in projects in this state, even though, I know they will never do so”, the governor said.

Wike said that the reconstruction of the Community Secondary School, Ubima will be completed in five months, as the funds have been deposited in the account of the state Ministry of Education.

The governor charged the people of Ubima to work with the contractors for the scheduled delivery of the project.

He explained that the state government was tackling the security challenge in Ubima by checking the excesses of kidnappers and cultists in the community.

Wike announced the process for the revival of electricity in Ubima, with the donation of a transformer.

He directed the Commissioner for Health, Prof Princewill Chike to commence the process for the rehabilitation of General Hospital, Ubima, while he stated that the road leading to the Community Secondary School, Ubima will be constructed.

Also speaking, the former Rivers State governor, Sir Celestine Omehia thanked Wike for remembering Ubima, which was forgotten by Amaechi, an indigene of the community.

Omehia said that Wike has made history by his decision to reconstruct the Community Secondary School, which was built through communal effort in 1980.

Former Chairman of the Governing Council of Kaduna Polytechnic, Chief Sergeant Awuse regretted that the ex-governor of Rivers State would exhibit so much hatred for his people.

Awuse wondered why President Muhammadu Buhari was harbouring Amaechi, who has no political relevance, aside the sponsorship of violence in the area.

Senator George Thompson Sekibo praised Wike for taking development to Ubima, even when their own son neglected them.

Rivers State Education Commissioner, Dr Taminosisi Gogo-Jaja said that new facilities such as administrative block, modern classrooms, laboratories, hostels and staff quarters would be built as part of the reconstruction efforts of the government.

Meanwhile, government’s hammer has finally hit some persons encroaching on public school land as the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, last Friday, declared all buildings in the premises of Western Ahoada County High School, as government property.

The governor announced this during the flag-off of upgrading/remodelling/reconstruction of Western Ahoada County High School in Ahoada-East Local Government Area of the state.

The governor directed the state Commissioner for Education, Dr Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja to immediately commence the fencing of the entire school premises, and challenged those who developed properties in the school to go to court.

He equally appealed to parents in Ekpeye land to warn their children to stop forthwith from harassing or disturbing the contractors doing work in the school compound as the state government would deal decisively with anyone caught in the act.

Wike, who expressed disappointment that in spite of efforts by the government to turn around the fortunes of the school, said some direct beneficiaries of government’s gesture from the area were rather frustrating the plan, and stressed the determination of his administration to reconstruct the school.

The governor said the flag-off ceremony was in fulfilment of his promise to the people, and disclosed that the fund for the project has been set aside.

“I’m committed to keeping our promises to the Ekpeye kingdom. The fund for the rehabilitation of this school has been set aside”, the governor said.

Wike explained that the remodelling of the school was part of his administration’s effort of bringing back boarding system, and urged the people of the area to support the contractors handling the job to complete the project within scheduled time.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Education, Dr Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja, while giving description of the project, said it has four hostels, new well-equipped classroom blocks, administration block, various laboratories, sick bay and council lounge, among other modern facilities.

The Eze Igbu-Upata 111, Dr Felix Otuwarikpo lauded the governor for keeping to his promise to the people of Ahoada-East Local Government Area.