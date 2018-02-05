PTDF, KRPC Graduate 25 Artisans In Kaduna

The Executive Secretary, Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Mr Aliyu Bello Gusau, says the agency is committed to providing adequate manpower for growth of the nation’s oil and gas sector.

Gusau gave the assurance at the graduation of 25 PTDF trainees at the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC) LTD., in Kaduna, Friday.

“”The PTDF as you may be aware is the government’s capacity building agency for the Nigerian oil, gas and allied industry.

“”PTDF partners with all players to create the requisite human capabilities, institutional capacities and technological enablers to ensure the optimal performance of the Oil and Gas sector,” Gusau said.

He said, the PTDF Post-Training Attachment (PTA) programme was conceived as a stop-gap intervention to ensure beneficiaries of the agency’s trainings were introduced to practical, on-the-job experience upon conclusion of their training.

He said this would ensure that the skills acquired during the trainings were not lost due to redundancy.

“”The PTA programme also affords players in the industry like KRPC the opportunity to utilise the skills of these trainees in the maintenance and development of their plants,” Gusau said.

He said that the agency was engaged with three refineries in addition to some key private sector organisations under the PTA programme.

“”We currently have 19 trainees in Warri, and six as first batch in Port Harcourt refineries.

“”This is an indication of our commitment towards ensuring the engagement of Nigerians by the industry through up skilling and on the job exposure of trainees,” he said.

He commended the management of KRPC for the support and feedback they had given the PTDF on the programme.

Gusau, however urged the KRPC to consider the trainees for full time employment in conjunction with other partners.

The official urged the graduates to use the training they received as additional incentive to contribute to the development of the nation’s oil and gas industry.

“”The PTDF is working closely with other key industry partners to consider you for full engagement through industry joint qualification system, managed by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board.

“”Your full data and qualifications will be listed for consideration by industry stakeholders for employment,” he assured.

The Tide source reports that Managing Director of KRPC, Adewale Ladenegan, distributed the certificates to the graduates who completed a six months’ training in welding of heavy industry equipment.