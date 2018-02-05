PDP ’ll Sweep 2019 Presidential Poll – Wike …Secondus Presents Roadmap To Govs In Delta

Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike has revealed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is now more prepared to win the 2019 presidential election.

Wike, who made the disclosure at a meeting of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) and Governors of PDP controlled states in Asaba, said the present APC-led government has nothing to show as achievement to Nigerians.

He said that “if Nigeria was a country where democracy is indeed democracy, so many people won’t talk about contesting elections. What will APC come tell Nigerians they have achieved? What is giving them confidence? What they don’t understand is that we are more prepared than before and we can’t be rigged out again.”

He lambasted the Federal Government’s stand in fighting corruption, saying that “the first corruption we must fight is corruption of stealing people’s mandate.”

Meanwhile, Prince Uche Secondus, National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the party‘s National Working Committee (NWC) would present a roadmap to its governors in Delta, yesterday.

Secondus, who disclosed this at a meeting with the PDP stakeholders in Asaba, said that the new leadership would work directly with women and youths to reclaim power at the centre come 2019 general elections.

He said that the party‘s leadership would present its roadmap to the National Assembly on Tuesday to decide the way forward and victory in the general elections.

He said that the era of imposition and impunity was gone, adding that the new leadership would conduct itself with the fear of God to return the party to power.

He assured that the party would explore its strength to ensure victory by returning power to the grassroots, and urged all stakeholders to work harder to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Party (APC).

“Tonight, we will present to the PDP governors, our roadmap to our victory here in Delta.

“And when we are through with the governors, on Tuesday, we shall consult with the National Assembly.

“The new leadership believes that power must go back to the people and we must let the people make their choice without fear or favour.

“We promise to reposition the party and the old order of impunity, imposition will no longer exist, we will conduct ourselves with fear of God because power comes from God.

“The new leadership will revolve power to the state and the state, in turn, revolve power to the local government areas and down to the wards to open the party and there shall be no discrimination”, Secondus said.

He charged the party faithful to reach out to the grassroots and ensure that the people secured their voter’s cards to enable the party to succeed in the forthcoming elections.

He congratulated the host governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on his developmental strides and victory at the January 6 Local Government Election elections.

He also urged him to consolidate on achievements recorded by the administration.

Earlier, Okowa congratulated Secondus on his victory at the National convention and pledged the commitment and support of the state to the party‘s NWC.

The governor that the government had achieved a lot of infrastructures including road projects, health insurance scheme, education among others.

“As a government and a party, we have done very well and we had our LG elections in January 6, and we delivered 99.9 per cent,” he said.

Our correspondent reports that as at the time of the report, Govs Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Ibrahim Dakwambo of Gombe States had arrived for the meeting.