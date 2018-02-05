Parents Fault Varsity’s Fees Payment Policy

Many parents and guardians whose wards and children were affected by the recent introduced school fees payment policy by the authorities of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education(IAUOE), Rumuolumeni, Rivers State, have criticised the management of the institution for introducing what they called “anti-educational development policy”.

The affected parents who spoke to The Tide on the introduction of the policy at IAUOE in Port Harcourt over the weekend condemned the policy in its entirety adding that it was a foreign policy imported to a stated owned University of Education and if not addressed, was capable of destroying the future of Rivers State students and educational development of the State.

Mr. Akagbuo Akujuor one of the affected parents said it was wrong for the management to introduce the policy without considering the economic hardship in the country adding that students cannot be asked to repeat a class just because his/her parents did not pay school fees on time.

Mr. Akujuor averred that the purpose for establishing the university was to enable the state have enough teaching manpower adding that introducing such policy by the institution’s management was a departure from the original purpose of establishing the University.

On his own part, Mrs Sarah Samuel Ndu urged the state government to call the university authorities to order adding that they cannot introduce a borrowed policy from a federal university to a state owned institution.