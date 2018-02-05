NNPP Chides Obuah’s Accusers

The Chairman of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in Rivers State, Deacon Princewill Enyi has condemned those linking the Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro Felix Obuah to cultism as enemies.

Enyi, who stated this in a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt described the PDP Chairman as philantropist and said politics should not be played as a do or die game.

The State Chairman said that Obuah could not be identified as one sponsoring kidnapping and member of cult group, stating that the PDP chairman has touched many lives through gifts, in football, academics, church affairs finances, politics and general empowerment.

According to him, “how can a man who makes turn to be he that mars’’.

He expressed sadness that because of politics people could link Obuah to the sponsoring of Don Waney and other criminal activities in Ogba/ Egbema/ Ndoni Local Government Area.

The party chairman urged politicians to play the game of politics in the spirit of sportsmanship noting that the PDP chairman has expressed his love for his people and Rivers State at all times.

According to him, Obuah is the highest investor in his local government area and he is the owner of a Football club that plays its home matches at Omoku and wondered how he would then turn around to destroy business activities in the area and make Omoku not conducive for visitors.