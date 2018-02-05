NGO Assists Camerounian Refugees In C’River

The hope of the poverty-stricken and traumatised Cameroonian refugees in Okwangwo, a border community in Boki Local Government Area in Cross River State was renewed when they received relief materials since arrival about three months ago following the crisis in that country.

The materials were donated by an Akwa Ibom State based NGO known as Collective Development Initiative CDI, in collaboration with the Akwa Ibom State Enterprise and Employment Scheme, AKEES, The materials included, rice, noodles, soap, detergent, flakes, biscuit, notebooks and pencils.

They arrived Okwangwo on a two-hour journey on motorbikes through a road path that cannot be accessed by any other form of transportation amidst jubilations by the suffering refugees. Presenting the materials to the refugees the Executive Director of Collative Development Initiative, CDI, Ambassador Aniefiok Jimmy said that the donation was born out of the feelings for the sufferings of the Cameroonian refugees and the burden of the host community in caring for them for the past three months without help from any quarter.

He said that it was disheartening to observe that over two hundred children of school age were out of school on account of the displacement while their parents could barely fend for themselves.

Ambassador Jimmy regretted that the world was not adequately in tune with the humanitarian crisis in Okwangwo and some other communities hosting the Cameroonian refugees hence the lukewarm response to their ugly situation.

He appealed to all and sundry especially, the United Nations, the state and federal governments of Nigeria to effectively intervene in the crisis, which he feared, might degenerate further if left unattended to.

The NGO executive director promised to mobilise for more relief materials, as the token donated was just an opportunity to properly assess the refugees situation.

