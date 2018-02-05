Monarchs Task Okrika Chiefs On Unity, Dev

The Amanyanabo of Ogoloma Kingdom, King E. Obudibo and that of Okochiri Kingdom, King Ateke Mchael Tom have charged chiefs and community leaders in Okrika to forget their differences and work towards the unity and advancement of the area.

The kings who said this in separate addresses, at the inauguration and swearing-in ceremony of executives of the Okrika Divisional Council of Chiefs (DDCC) in the area, said that the unity and development of the Okrika nation should be the paramount interest of all community leaders in the area.

The Ogoloma monarch whose address was read by Chief Levi T.I. Alalibo, said that though, there was few cases of misunderstanding observed between and among our people, we shall come together and seek for the needed solution for such issues in the soonest possible time.

“This is because we the people of Kirike-bese need peace, unity and more development “

King Obudibo also called on them to ensure the adoption of traditional means in the resolution of the Ado Royal stool crisis which is still suffering from litigation.

On his part, the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, King Ateke Michael Tom, said that the recognition of many chieftaincy stools in the Okrika nation has turned around the fortunes of the people for good.

“I am also to express my delight to the chiefs of this generation in Okrika. It is during your era that the traditional stools of the people of Wakrike were upgraded to produce more kings who have been admitted into the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers” King Tom said.

Earlier, the chairman of the Okrika Divisional Council of Chiefs (ODCC) Chief Sunday K.A.T. Kala-o”, wolo said that the council under his watch would work towards the promotion of unity and peace in Okrika Kingdom.

The ODCC chairman also drew the attention of the chiefs to the activities of some chiefs who were planning to cause disaffection, division, and hatred with a view to achieving their aims.

He said that his council was extending an olive branch to all chiefs in the area to move the Okrika nation forward.