Monarch Cautions FG On Cattle Colonies

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Osun State, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu 1 has called on the Federal Government to cancel the proposal for the establishment of cattle colonies in the country.

Akanbi, who was in Port Harcourt for the annual general meeting of the National Council of Traditional Rulers told newsmen that there is no country in the world where cattle colony exists.

The Monarch said that the government should encourage cattle owners to build ranches for them, stressing that there is also no part of the world where cattles are allowed to move about in search of pastures.

Akanbi said that since Nigerians need beef for protein and farmers must grow their crops, there is need for re-orientation of both herdsmen and farmers for peaceful co-existence.

Meanwhile, the Iwo monarch has called for a constitutional role for traditional rulers in the country.

He said that the inclusion of traditional rulers in the constitution will help in the enhancement of peace in the country.

According to him, the current crisis between herdsmen and farmers in the country can be properly handled by traditional rulers.

Akanbi also called on Nigerians to cultivate the spirit of brotherhood, stressing that every Nigerian must see one another as brothers irrespective of ethnic differences.

He said that the summit will discuss issues that border on the peace and unity of the nation and described the president of the Yoruba Community in the South South and South-East, Chief Bright Alabi as a bridge builder.

Also speaking, the President, Yoruba Community South South/South East, Chief Bright Alabi, said that the Yorubas in the two zones will continue to be good neighbours, stressing that they will continue to live harmoniously with one another in the zones.

He also commended Oba Akanbi for giving his royal blessings to the leadership of the Iwo Community in the state.