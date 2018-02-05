Elechi Amadi Poly Proposes High Rise Building Campus

The authorities of Electhi Amadi Polytechnic, Rumuola, Port Harcourt say they have proposed a high rise building campus in its development master plan as a model for a rapid development and transformation of the institution.

The Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr Samuel Kalagbor disclosed this in an exclusive interview with The Tide in his office recently, adding that the proposed high rise building would address the challenges of offices and hostel accommodations being experienced at the moment in the institution.

Kalagbor disclosed that the current campus was enough to accommodate the Polytechnic adding that when the building proposal comes to be, those issues in campus would be addressed.

He disclosed that the institution came into existence as a non residence campus and added that efforts were being made to transform it to a residence polytechnic.

“The school is a non- residence campus but will be a one in the near future. All we need here is a high rise building. We have produced a prototype one in our development master plan which will be launched within the few months and we take off from there,” he stated

According to him, the institution has a population of about 4-5000 students undertaking various courses in both regular, part-time, A level courses as well as JAMB programme.

The Rector told The Tide that the administration would focus on a combined convocation ceremonies for its graduands after the conclusion of the accreditation by the NBTE to the school adding that the institution had its first convocation in 2013 and since then no other convocation has been held.

He disclosed that his administration was making efforts to establish an E-library with functional internet facilities that would enhance teaching and learning in the institution.

He used the opportunity to thank the state governor, Chief (Barr) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for the tremendous support to the school adding that management of the institution was working hard and committed in realising the mandate of the Polytechnic in the state.