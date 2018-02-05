Don Makes Case For Mathematics, Physics Researchers

A Professor of Theoretical Physics at the Rivers State University (RSU), Port Harcourt, Prof. Chigozie Israel-Cookey has advocated a collaborative research involving Mathematics and Physics researchers that would promote the speaking of multiple scientific research languages in the university.

Israel-Cookey also called for recruitment of more Physics and Mathematics teachers as well as adequate funding of Physics and Mathematics development in the department, noting that Mathematics and Physics are the bedrock for any scientific development in the University and the society at large.

He made the recommendation while delivering his lecture on the topic fluids, Essential Ingredients for Life”, presented at 52nd inaugural lecture of the State University (RSU) held at the Auditorium Faculty of Law, RSU, Wednesday.

The former Head of Mathematics and Computer Department whose presentation was on the review of basic facts about physics and physics around us, who a theoretical physicist is, the concept of fields in physics, said fluids exist in every human life endeavours.

Also in line of the presentation, was the fascinating world of fluids, manetothydropynamics, natural convection, concept of flow instability as well as the Rayleigh-Benard Convection which deals on the need for enhanced fluid dynamics research, science, education and society; and the new physics based on the contractual law.

The theoretical physics Professor while delivering his lecture also hamped on the applicability of fluids and its importance for which he postulated the essential ingredients of fluids in human life without which, he said no life can exist.

He called on scientists across the globe to involve in the training and encouragement of younger students in a way that they would be able to speak more than one scientific language noting that the understanding of Mathematics and Physics at all levels would position them to speak more than one scientific language.

Prof. Chigozie averred that one of the greatest challenges facing the society today is the constant exposure of teenagers to the use of modern technologies which he said was a bane for educational development.

He called for the abolition of such phenomenon adding that research has shown that students who are regularly on social media score lower in Mathematics, Physics and other sciences than those who are not on social media.

He, however, recommended for the mentorship of younger students by high ranking academics in order to prepare them for greater challenges ahead.

“The mentoring exercise should be looked upon by high ranking academics seriously to be able to raise the younger ones, who will eventually fit into our shoes tomorrow. Bear this in mind, knowledge is a fluid, and can also flow”, he stated.

Earlier in his speech, the Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University (RSU), Prof. Blessing ChimezieDidia commended the lecturer for his work adding that the lecture was educative.

Prof. Didia agreed with the submission of the lecturer that fluid is very essential in human existence and survival and described Prof. Chigozie Israel-Cookey as a committed, dedicated and hardworking lecturer whom he said, can fit in any university across the globe.