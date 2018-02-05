Commissioner Warns Against Bush Burning …Decries Indiscriminate Felling Of Trees

The Rivers State Commissioner for Environment, Prof (Mrs) Roseline Konya has warned farmers and other residents of the state against bush burning and indiscriminate cutting down of trees.

Konya who said this in a telephone interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt advised those who indulge in bush burning to control it and ensure that it does not spread to other areas.

The commissioner described the habit as dangerous especially in this season of harmattan, stressing that farmers should be infirmed that they can plant their crops without necessarily having to set fore to clear bushes.

Konya also warned against indiscriminate felling of trees, stressing that the situation is doing more harm than good to the environment.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Environment, has said that the Ministry will step up its sensitisation programme against the indiscriminate dumping of refuse into drainages and waterways in the state.

She said that, this is to forestall the level of floodings that was witnessed last year in the state especially in Port Harcourt city and its environs, stressing that people must cooperate with the government to check incessant flooding.

The commissioner said that the government has provided refuse bins at strategic locations in the city and urged people to avail themselves of the bins to put their refuse.

Meanwhile an environmentalist, Prince William Chinwo has commended the State Government for the dredging of the Ntawogba Creek.

Prince Chinwo who is the Chairman, Health Safety and Environment, Chinwo Town, Port Harcourt City Local Government Council, said that the situation will check flooding in the city this year.

He however, stressed the need for the government to monitor the activities of traders, especially around the Olu Obasanjo road and the OKija sections of the city to ensure that they do not dump refuse into the creek.

According to him, if the traders are not checked, the efforts of the state government to check the incident of annual flooding along the Ntawogba creek will be defeated.

John Bibor