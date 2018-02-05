Centre Accredits 1,000 Consultants In Eight Years – DG

Director-General, Centre for Management Development (CMD), Dr Kabir Kabo, says the centre has accredited over 1,000 management consultants in eight years to promote quality in management training in the country.

CMD, a parastatal agency of the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, was established to drive the vision, plans and training programmes of Federal Government.

Kabo disclosed at a valedictory news conference in Abuja that the centre had accredited the consultants and 200 firms by giving them licences to practise for five years renewable period.

The goal of the accreditation is to enhance quality and ensure that clients get value for their money.

The exercise is process-driven, with steps to verify that the services offered by various training outfits meet, or if possible, exceed customer expectations.

It is also aimed at providing appropriate capacity to drive national growth and development.

The director-general said the centre had trained over 4,000 participants in the civil service, particularly from the office of Head of Service of the Federation.

Kano, whose eight-year tenure of office at the centre would end on Feb. 15, said the centre had recorded modest achievements on e-learning and online study.

“We have conducted impact assessment for over 2,000 participants; we have conducted Needs Assessment Survey for the computation of state Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“ We have developed both strategic and implementation for the centre as regulatory body. We regulate management consultants and firms across the country.

“CMD operates like CBN as it relates to commercial banks,’’ he said.

In addition, the director-general said that the centre sent over 100 staff to overseas training to Ghana, China, Japan, UK, USA, India, Kenya, Dubai, Australia, South Korea, Singapore and Ethiopia.

Usman said that the centre also sent 48 staff on Post Graduate programmes both locally and abroad.

“We established fully six zonal offices in Uyo, Ibadan, Owerri, Kano, Gombe and Makurdi; we have also recruited 200 staff.

“We have trained over 300 staff as certified management consultants,’’ he said.

According to him, the centre bought befitting office in Abuja at N250 million which is worth N1.3 billion now.

He further said that the centre regained its corporate headquarters land in Abuja and also set up Public Private Partnership (PPP) process to build it.

“We have completed construction of digital centre in Lagos office and ensured its furnishings and also increased the number of the departments from five to eight.

“We have renovated training, library and administrative complex and ensured that Air conditioners were provided to create conductive atmosphere for learning.’’

Usman, however, thanked the media for making CMD visible to the needs of skilled manpower in the country.

CMD is the apex management regulatory agency responsible for the country’s human and capital development.