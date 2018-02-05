Bishops, N’Delta Activist Reject Cattle Colonies

Catholic Bishops of Lagos Ecclesiastical Province say the Federal Government’s proposal to establish cattle colonies in all states of the federation is simply not an acceptable solution to the problem of killer herdsmen.

The province comprises the Archdiocese of Lagos and the Dioceses of Ijebu Ode and Abeokuta.

The Catholic Bishops stated this, last Saturday, when they rose from their first plenary meeting for the year 2018.

During the meeting held at the McGovern Hall of St. Agnes Catholic Church, Maryland, Lagos State, the bishops also asked the government to quickly prosecute all those who were in one way or the other implicated in the deadly attacks of Fulani herdsmen.

A communique issued at the end bishops’ meeting read in parts: “We join the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria to commiserate with the families and relations of fellow Nigerians who lost their lives recently in Benue, Adamawa Taraba states and Southern Kaduna as a result of deadly attacks by Fulani herdsmen.

“We also sympathise with our Christian brothers and sisters in those states who, over time, have been subjected to series of unwarranted attacks, persecution and provocation by herdsmen and other similar arms-wielding groups because of their faith.

“We condemn these senseless and arbitrary killings which in recent times leave one with the impression that there is more to it than the acquisition of land for the purpose of cattle grazing.

“We take serious exception to the provocative comments recently attributed to a university don of Fulani extraction to the effect that the people of Benue are a conquered people who have no rights to the land which they presently occupy.

“In the same vein, we reject the proposed move by the Federal Government to establish cattle colonies across the various states of the federation as a way of finding a lasting solution to the herdsmen/farmers clashes.

“Such a move is not only capable of further exacerbating an already tensed atmosphere, but also leave one with the impression that the much-touted Islamisation agenda of Nigeria is an ongoing project that may have tacitly received the approval of Mr. President.”

Also, foremost Niger Delta activist, Ankio Briggs has vehemently rejected the proposed creation of cattle colonies by the Federal Government.

Briggs said the people of the Niger Delta will be mobilised against the Federal Government, if it goes ahead with the establishment of cattle colonies in the region.

She said people of the Niger Delta were yet to recover from the exploitation they already suffered from the Federal Government, adding that creating colonies for herders will be provocative.

Briggs, however, advised the Federal Government to encourage herdsmen across the country to seek other means of managing their business.

“The sound of cattle colonies in itself is provocative. What is the meaning of cattle colonies?

“There is nothing that should be given to any business man, whether he is herdsman or a Fulani man. How many fishermen do you see going to the North to go and claim rivers?

“The herdsmen own private businesses. We will not allow them in the Niger Delta. That is all I can say for now,” Briggs said.