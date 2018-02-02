Wike’s Development Strides Excite Monarchs

Leading traditional rulers of Nigeria have commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for executing people-oriented projects for the benefit of Rivers people.

The traditional rulers spoke last Wednesday, after inspecting some projects alongside the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers, Chairman of the Coordinating Committee of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria and Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar said the projects were making life more meaningful for the people.

He said: “We had the opportunity to see different projects that the Rivers State governor is carrying out. We support and encourage him to continue with the people-oriented projects.

“This will go a long to benefiting the Rivers people and visitors to the state. He is executing people-oriented projects and we pray Almighty God to guide him”.

Speaking at the different project sites, Wike stated that majority of the ongoing projects in the state will be completed by December 2018.

He explained that the judges’ quarters was an owner-occupier project aimed at making judges of the state Judiciary live in comfort during and after service.

The governor stated that the Mile One Market was initiated to replace a burnt market on the same location, and also address the challenge of street trading.

In his remarks, Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Emmanuel Aguma (SAN) told the traditional rulers that the National Industrial Court will help develop Rivers State as a judicial hub for labour-related cases.

Also speaking at the Mother and Child Hospital, Commissioner for Health, Prof Chike Princewill stated that the hospital will be on stream at the end of March, while 75 per cent of equipment has arrived the hospital.

Wike, supported by commissioners from relevant ministries, led the traditional rulers to the National Industrial Court, Ogbunabali Land Reclamation Project, Doctors’ Quarters, Judges’ Quarters, Mile One Market, Traditional Rulers’ Secretariat, Mother and Child Hospital, Restaurants and Cinema at the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, and Garrison-Trans Amadi-Elelenwo Road.

The prominent traditional rulers that joined the Rivers State governor for the project inspection included the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar; Eze Imo, Dr Samuel Agunwa, Amanyanabo of Nembe, King Edmund Daukoru and Emir of Kazuare, Alhaji Hussain Adamu.

Others were Alayemore of Ido Osun, Oba Aderemi Adedapo, the Tor Tiv, Prof James Ayatse and Emir of Fika, Alhaji Muhammadu Idrissa as well as the Chairman of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers and Amanyanabo of Opobo, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja, among others from the 36 states of the federation.