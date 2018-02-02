Union Cautions On Illegal Motor Parks

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Rivers State Chapter has called on the Rivers State Government to decongest the state capital with illegal motor parks operation in order not to undermine the efforts of the state government on road development.

The Chairman, Abali Park in Port Harcourt and a member of state executive of NURTW, Elder Stephen Orlu made the call in a chat with The Tide in Port Harcourt yesterday.

He said that the operation of the illegal parks in the state have undermined the government’s effort in the development of the transport sector as well as the free-flow of traffic in the state.

According to him, there are over 40 illegal motor parks operating without the approval of governments in the state.

The union’s chieftain said that some of the illegal motor parks constituted nuisance and create enabling environment for criminal activities in the state.

He appealed to the state government to come out with a law to guarantee certified operation of motor parks in the state.

He also called on the state government to set-up a body to check the activities in the parks to reduce criminal activities on passengers.

Orlu stressed the need for every park to have police station to checkmate the activities of criminal elements in the state.

The Abali Park Chairman who noted that governments for years has abandoned the development of motor parks as source of internally generated revenue said that the ugly gesture has turned parks to where criminals and mad people operate daily.

However, the chairman commended Governor Nyesom Wike for effort in giving motor parks in Port Harcourt a new developmental look.

Enoch Epelle