The Brand New You

The long Christmas and New Year holidays are over. It is now business as usual. You probably want a change in your life and to achieve this, you are planning repainting your apartment, moving to a new apartment or even changing your wardrobe.

These are all good. But there are things you can do that do not demand big efforts or changing your lifestyle. Just spend a little time with yourself. Here are some tips that will help you achieve a healthier, and more positive look.

1. Change the eyebrow shape. If the eyes are the windows of the soul, then the eyebrows are to open these windows. Reshaping is more than just the regular pluck? It’s about cleaning, trimming and fine-tuning to create a shape that reflects your personality and matches with the sparkle in your eye. Reshaping rules vary per eye shape, you can try eyebrow waxing, it removes all the tiny hairs and makes them look more polished and your eyes, lighter and easier.

2. For some women to be happier, they need to go to the hairdresser. But sometimes there is no need to radically change your hairstyle. Maybe it’s all about hairdresser. It’s not that easy to find a perfect professional that understands your beauty, type and your personality. But once you’ve found one, you may keep in touch with this person for years. The only tip: try not to get bored with each other or with your usual hairstyle. Let some light changes into your life and hair do.

3. Neat nails, men may not mention that, but they pay attention to the manicure the women are wearing. It’s not necessary to get long nails with sparkling red nail polish. Trendy French Manicure on the middle, length nails can look much sexier and it’s the first sign that a woman takes care of herself.

4. Buy a new lipstick. It’s one of the most important components of your make up. The colour and style of the lipstick can affect your talk and even your personality. Lip gloss can help you look like an easy and outgoing person. Matte lipstick gives you the look of the mature and serious woman.

5. Clean out some space in your knickers drawer and get perfect lingerie. Get rid of some space for new shopping. Start by throwing out any items, that looks faded, lost its elastic or gone gray. Get the things that will make you renewed and ready for the New Year.

Calista Ezeaku