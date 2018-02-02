Stakeholder Lauds NLNG Over Housing Project

The Vice Chairman of Finima Development Committee (FDC) in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State Mr Agomienye Tobin has expressed delight with the management of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) for building a 70 housing units of four bedroom flats for the people of Finima community.

Tobin, who made the commendation during a chat with our correspondent in Port Harcourt last Monday said the gesture was commendable as it would give the people of Finima a sense of belonging.

According to him, the Corporate Social Responsibility of NLNG in the community had really given the people of Finima a face lift and great joy and called on other companies to emulate NLNG in community development projects.

He especially thanked the Managing Director of NLNG, Tony Attah, for his managerial ability of handling issues concerning the company and the community, enjoining him to keep up the tempo.

The FDC Vice Chairman, however, noted with dismay that there are plans by NLNG to rent the building through some sections of the community without sharing the building among the three major chieftaincy houses in Finima namely Tobin, Brown and Attoni respectively, as it is the right thing to be done to avoid conflict.

He further said that the rumour making the rounds could cause communal crisis which would deter the development and progress of the community and appealed to the authorities of NLNG to jettison such plans in order not to tarnish their good image, reputation and the good things they have done for the people of Finima Community and Nigeria at large.

Tobin assured that FDC would always ensure that peace reigns supreme in the community as no development could strive in an atmosphere of acrimony, rancour and infighting and reiterated his appeal to the management of NLNG to always maintain a good relationship with the people of Finima community as FDC is ever willing to continue to synergise with them to achieve set goals.

Collins Barasimeye