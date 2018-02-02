RVHA Passes Waterways Bill …Confirms Five Nominees For RSIEC

The Rivers State House of Assembly has finally passed the new State Waterways Authority (RSWA) Bill 2017 after it scaled a third reading on the floor, last Wednesday.

Also, the House screened and endorsed five nominees out of the six names sent as replacement to the sacked commissioners on the board of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

The House has passed the RSWA bill into law, as it awaits the governor’s assent. After an intense debate, the bill got a third reading on the floor of the House,last Wednesday.

The Speaker, Rt Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, opined that the RSWA bill will open up areas difficult to access in the riverine communities, and improve revenue for the state.

One aspect of the law, when finally assented to, will provide for the establishment of RSWA, to oversee, among others, dredging, removal of wrecks and clearing of waterways, to boost security and access to riverine areas of the state.

In addition, two important bills – the Rivers Kidnap Prohibition Amendment Bill No. 2 of 2018 and Rivers State Anti-Secret Cult Amendment Bill of 2018 were referred to the ad-hoc committee for further deliberations.

Majority Leader, Hon Martins Amaewhule, while commenting on the secret cult bill, said it sought to give bite to the principal law of 2004.

According to him, the new bill proposes death penalty for those caught or involved in cult-related crimes, as he noted, “those who sponsor these groups should not have less than 21 years’ imprisonment”.

The House also referred the Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Bill 2018 to the ad-hoc committee chaired by the majority leader.

Others in the committee include Hon Chris Ahiakwo, Innocent Barikor, Abinye Pepple, Eneni George Alabo and Victoria Nyeche.

They were directed to submit the report at the next sitting, according to the speaker.

While speaking during the screening of the RSIEC commissioner-nominees, the Speaker, Rt Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani said that the House took a “deep breath” on one of the nominees, Prof Ozioma Ekpete, as her approval was still pending.

Those who were screened and endorsed by the lawmakers include Dr Reginald Okechukwu Amadi, Prof Jones Jaja, Etete Festus Josiah, Florence Amiesimaka and Taribo Innocent.

On why, Ekpete’s confirmation was put on hold, the speaker averred that, “it will be proper and fit to do the right thing at all times, as I have carefully listened to the arguments of all members”.