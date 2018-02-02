‘Rivers Waterways Bill, Not In Conflict With FG Laws’

The proposed Rivers State Waterways Authority Bill does not conflict with any federal law, the Assembly Committee on Transport has asserted.

Presenting its report on the floor of the Assembly, last Monday, a member of the committee, Hon Tekena Wellington Granville said the bill falls within the legislative purview of the House.

The legislator explained that the bill, when passed into law, was crucial to the development and security of the state, noting that the public hearing conducted last November, indicated that stakeholders were in support of the establishment of the agency.

While stating that some aspects of the bill were already being handled by some existing agencies in the state, Granville recommended that the new agency, if established, should be given clear-cut responsibility to operate.

One way to provide independent and efficient operation for the agency, Granville said, “is to accord it financial autonomy and create a new section called expenditure unit.

Granville further recommended that it was necessary to align Section 7 (3) (A) with Section 7 (1) of the bill such that remuneration, expenditure and budget are streamlined to be overseen by the finance commissioner under the approval of the Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, House Committee on Local Government Affairs, Hon Kelechi Nwaogu has submitted the committee’s report on the new Local Government Bill (HA9) 2018.

Nwaogu said after the public hearing, last Friday, that the committee recommended that the title of the bill need to be specific to address an aspect of the local government administration.

He stated that there was need to establish a structured system in the local government such that there would be efficient governance at the grassroots level.

The lawmaker representing Omuma State Constituency further frowned at the poor attendance by caretaker committee chairmen during the public hearing and recommended that those defaulting officers be invited to explain failure to contribute in the making of the law that affects them.