Nwuche Lauds Wike On Projects

The former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Prince Chibudom Nwuche has lauded Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for his efforts in raising the bar of infrastructural development across the state, applauding also the governor for elevating the stool of the Igbu Upata people to first class.

Nwuche, who is also the Esama of Ekpeyeland made the commendation while speaking during the traditional visit of Eze Igbu Upata III, Felix Enene Otuwarikpo to Ochigba community.

He said that with Wike as governor, the people of Ekpeye would enjoy the dividends of democracy, especially as the governor’s wife is from the area.

“I thank the Rivers State governor for the numerous projects he has embarked on across the state. Of more interest, are the projects sited within the Ekpeye nationality and those in Igbu Upata. I thank Wike for elevating the ancient stool of the Igbu Upata people; it’s a show of love for my people”, he stated.

Nwuche, a former member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) further urged the people to support the efforts of Otuwarikpo on: “his drive to re-launch Upata to great heights. He is God-sent; he needs our support and prayers. I pray for God’s blessings, a peaceful reign”.

The APC chieftain spoke in support of the Eze’s appeal for youth to shun crime and hand over their arms for onward transmission to government, stressing that for any society to develop, it must be conducive for investment.

On arrival to Ochigba, the Eze visited the community’s eldest man before he proceeded to the tomb of the late monarch, Eze Clifford Cheta Nwuche.

He later went to the playground where various cultural groups were on hand to welcome and entertain him and his entourage.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana