Meet 20 Contestants For BB Naija 2018

Below are all the twenty housemates for the Big Brother Naija (BB Naija) ‘Double Wahala’ 2018 edition of the Nigeria Reality TV show.

Teddy: A recording artiste and graduate of the University of Texas, USA is also known as bad man Teddy. The 29 year old considers his high points to be when his son was born and getting his recording contract.

Vandora: She is the first of three siblings and in a relationship, she will miss her boyfriend most while in the house and also bring heated conversation and charisma into the house. She is in a journey of discovery and loves wearing short outfits.

Nina: The last daughter amongst five siblings loves singing and chatting. The 21 year old English and Literary Studies graduate enjoys eating spaghetti and music by Wizkid. She described herself as unpretentious and can neither stand proud people nor liars.

K. Brule: An upcoming songwriter and artistE, his hobbies are playing football and watching movies. His mummy is super excited about him being a housemate and he intends to bring his dirty sense of humour to the house. His favourite colour is metallic red, he is 23 years old.

Princess: She is a public relations manager with a construction firm who enjoys cooking and designing clothes. The 25 year old will love to use BBN platform to explore her acting talent and if she wins will spend the money on her lingerie and beauty business

Alex: She is 21, enjoys dancing and talking. She likes polar bears and has promised not to hold back anything while in the house. She believes everything about her is unique and does not like fake or dirty people.

Deeone: He is 27 and the first of three siblings and a standup comedian, he loves Wizkid and says nothing will make him quit the game. If he wins the cash prize he will start comedy agencies to help upcoming acts.

Miracle: Miracle is a pilot who enjoys dancing and camping he is 24 years old and single he plans to charm the ladies while in the house and believes fans will find him unique too. If he wins the prize money he will get more aeronautic training and help his family.

Ahneeka: She is 25 years old media entrepreneur who enjoys goofing around. She considers her sister to be her best friend. She loves eating pasta and her favourite colour is black, she does not like dull moments and she will liven up the house.

Bambam: She is 28 and the secret is her favourite brook. She will miss her brother and best friend whilst in the house she is bringing drama entertainment and charm into the house, if she were a world leader she will change people’s perception about themselves.

Rico Swavey: Even if he had a million dollars, Rico Swavey would be in the House “just to catch the waves.” He said he exploded with joy when he got his first big acting gig, and shared that he was a lion at heart, a protector who likes to stand up for the oppressed when Rico Swavey is not busy charming ladies, he enjoys swimming and singing. Rico’s parents and seven siblings are happy and supportive.

Tobi: A native from Ogun State, Oluwatobi Bake is passionate about photography and football, Tobi’s hobbies range from poetry, dancing, rapping, singing and drawing. Against all odds, Tobi graduated from University of Lagos considering he is an avid clubber who lives on social media. The youngest of four siblings. Tobi’s most painful expreince was seeing his father cry at his grandmother’s funeral. Forever supportive Tobi’s family shares in the BB Naija excitement. He has always wanted to be in the House if only “for fun.”

Khloe: A horror movie buff, Khloe owns having no hidden talent and is only looking to bring drama to the house. At the core of herself, Khloe believes she is often misunderstood and hopes to use her time in the house for her true self to shine. If Khloe were a world leader, she would “stop university education” because she’s real, she doesn’t “sugar coat” and says it “the way it is.”

Lolu: Lolu enjoys eating, reading, travelling, playing video as well as board games. His highest point in life was securing a job at a large investment banking corporation although losing his mother made him reach rock bottom. The University of Ilorin graduate also a secret poet, dancer and singe. He’s also great with accents, Lolu’s dad is unaware of his participation in Big brother but his sister is excited about it.

Cee-C: Cee-C enters the house pretty satisfied to have found her purpose in life. Oozing confidence and authenticity, she said she is ‘eye candy’ and ‘mentally attractive’ too. Her features are enhanced by her love for dresses that hug her body at the right spots. The privately educated Cee-C likes to learn new stuff and is an avid novel reader. She is a mean cook and is an avid tennis player.

Anto: Born and raised in the US, Anto came back to Nigeria for the first time at the age of 20 to work at her dream job in a male dominated indsutry. She has no special talents that she knows of. Growing up on the Atlantic Coast. Anto loves going to the beach, dancing and cooking. She also takes no prisoners for being scandalous so she can wear anything.

Bitto: The youngest of four siblings. Bitto most poainful memory was losing his mum at an early age. He expects his family to be shocked but very supportive of him. He will miss Sylvia his best friend and girl friend the most. If he was an animal, Bitto says he would be a camel for there is no stroke that can break his back. Bitto’s hobbies include travelling, taking pictures, music and movies.

Leo: Leo enjoys playing basketball and is a fervent supporter of Premier League Football Clubs. He is still pained that his father didn’t live to see him graduating from University. With his good looks, intelligence and secretmath skills,Leo believes he can “solve everyone’s problems.” If he was an animal, the fiercely protective Leo would be a lion “to defend” his family, his mother three sisters and brother.

Ifu Ennada: Ifu Ennada works and plays hard: she is a self-made woman who remembers the feeling of making her first millions. She cites her hobbies as drinking Mojitos, partying, karaoke and online shopping. Ifu Ennada admits she’ll miss her phone as she likes to “reply to people on social media.”

Angel Awotarigha: is a filmmaker and music lover from Bayelsa State who often gets mistaken for a famous Nigerian personality.

He enjoys martial arts, swimming, playing the guitar and video games. Working with an American rapper is a highlight of Angel’s career.

One of the ten children, Angel lost his mum a year ago and his family is strongly rallied behind him. Angel describes himself as passionate, and keeping his fiery and emotional nature under wraps may be a challenge in the house.