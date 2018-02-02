LG Boss Recounts Don Waney’s Atrocities

Barely three weeks after his death, the Chairman, Caretaker Committee, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) in Rivers State, Osi Olisa has revealed the many atrocities committed by dreaded Johnson Igwedibia, aka Don Waney.

Olisa lamented that many residents, banks and companies fled due to insecurity, unleashed on the area.

According to the ONELGA CTC chairman, “For several months, and indeed, years, our local government was silenced by agents of darkness, who unleashed mayhem on our people. Our loved ones were maimed, kidnapped, raped, beheaded and killed by a monster, Don Waney.

“Activities of this monster dovetailed into a disaster worse than that of a war-torn country; our people took flight, our economy was grounded, financial institutions relocated, and our once buzzing city of Omoku was reduced to a ghost town.

“Between 2013 and 2015, Don Waney rose from a mere petty thief to an armed gang leader, calling the shots on what affects the generality of the good people of ONELGA. Today, Don Waney, who was our nightmare; the man that caused us sleepless nights, is now history,” Olisa noted.

Olisa noted that the peace now being enjoyed in the area was achieved through the collaborative efforts of the security agencies and the local vigilante in the area, christened ONELGA Security Planning and Advisory Council (OSPAC).

The CTC boss explained that, “Our unrelenting efforts with support from security agencies and the OSPAC earned us victory, a feat that can only be achieved by a sincere government.

“Now that we have peace, we want enduring peace because we have resolved not to allow anyone destroy ONELGA in the name of politics.

“We also call on our youth to avoid every temptation of being used as tools by desperate politicians to attain power. Crime does not pay,” Olisa stated.

“In a bid to maintain lasting peace in ONELGA, we are using this medium to call on all security agencies to be on red alert to apprehend any politician, individual or group, irrespective of party leaning, who tries to incite ONELGA people with the sole aim of fuelling fresh crisis in our area. We shall not tolerate it,” the local government caretaker committee chairman warned.

“As a local government, we have set processes in motion to revitalise our moribund economy; our major priority is to seek for opportunities that shall empower our teeming youth and better the lives of our people,” he added.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana