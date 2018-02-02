LASG Inaugurates Special Courts For Sexual Offences

Lagos State Government on Thursday inaugurated four special courts solely for the prosecution of sexual offences and corruption cases.

Two courts will adjudicate on special offences (economic and financial crimes), while the two others will try sexual offences.

The Sexual Offences Court is the first of its kind in Nigeria.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, while inaugurating the courts, lauded the Chief Justice of Nigeria for initiating it at the federal level. He noted that the establishment of the courts would facilitate expeditious hearing and trial of sexual and financial related crimes.

Ambode, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Oluranti Adebule, said Lagos was collaborating with the British Council under the Rule of Law Anti-Corruption Programme to provide technical support for the anti-corruption fight.

“The state collaborates with such agencies charged with the investigation and prosecution of corruption offences by providing an enabling environment in terms of responding to inquiries and providing information to anti-graft agencies.

“I am particularly glad about the designation of two courts to handle sexual related offences as it complements our fight against sexual abuse.

“These sexual offences courts will have trained and experienced prosecutors to interact with survivors, provide support and ensure timely prosecution of the cases,” he said.

Ambode, who reeled out statistics of the sexual crimes handled by the Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) and Mirabel Centre in Lagos, announced that the state government had awarded a contract for the expansion of the DNA and Forensic Centre.

“Between 2015 and now, the DSVRT and Mirabel Centre have handled over 400 cases of sexual offences while 376 cases are being prosecuted in the various courts.