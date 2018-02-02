Ken Erics Weds Heartthrob In Enugu

It’s more than a festive period for Nollywood actor, Ekenedilichukwu Ugochukwu Eric Nwenweh popularly known as Ken Erics and his sweetheart who recently tied the knot in style. The lovers had their hometown stand still as they exchanged vows and received blessings for their new journey. Photos from the special ceremony were shared on social media with many friends and fans congratulating the couple as they match on to the next chapter of their lives.

The special event which held in Enugu showed the rich side of their culture and style. While Ken wore the famous native Igbo attire, his wife looked elegant in the same fabric and later changed to a stylish, champagne gold dress.

Erics wedding which took many by surprise on social media has a lot of people believing the actor wanted a low-key wedding. While it’s refreshing to see a celebrity keeping their private life out of the media, many fans who fell in love with Ken from his hit movie titled Ugo wanted to see more of him on his special day. Congratulations to the couple!