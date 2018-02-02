Kaduna United Gets New Team Manager

Kaduna United FC Board yesterday announced Yususf Abdullahi as new team Manager that would handled the affairs of the club for the 2017/2018 season.

The Club Secretary, Florence Yori, said said in a statement that other members of the team include Saidu Idris-Dibis as Welfare Officer.

Others are Abdulrahman Tonga, Media and Marketing Officer, while Shaba Abubakar would be the Team Coordinator.

The technical crew has Dahiru Sadi appointed as the Technical Director, while Ishaya Jatau, Chief Coach, Danladi Ibrahim, Assistant Coach 1, Hassan Ladan Assistant Coach 2 and Abel Ibrahim as goalkeeper trainer.

Others are Aminu Mohammed as Kit Manager and Mustapha Hassan as the Kit Manager 2.

According to her, these are the team’s management staff that will tinker the affairs of the team for the 2017/2018 season Nigeria National League (NNL).

Tidesports source reports that Kaduna United also known as the “Crocodiles’’ will play in the 2017/2018 Nigeria National League (NNL).

According to Tidesports source the Kaduna-based team would slugged it out in the Group A2 Northern Conference that includes FC Taraba, ABS FC, NAF FC, Mighty Jets FC, Kogi United FC and Aklosendi International FC.

Tidesports source also reports that NNL will kick-off in kick off in the first week of March this year.