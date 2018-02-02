FAAN Gets Kudos For PAS Repair At Airport

Users of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, especially those that operate at the Protocol/VIP Lounge of the airport have commended the management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Port Harcourt for the restoration of broken down public address system at the lounge.

Some of the users who interacted with The Tide on the matter had expressed surprises that over the period of four months, that travellers were kept in the dark over light movements and time information at the VIP lounge.

According to the Chairman, Technical Committee of Shipowners Association of Nigeria (SOAN), Engr. Lucky Akhiwu, allowing the communication at the protocol to go-off for such a long period of time shows irresponsibility.

“It is obvious that a lot of people had missed their flights on the process for lack of communication, which ought not to be in the context of acceptable international standard practice in airport operations.

“People ought to be informed about the arrival and take-off time of their flights but thank God the communication has been restored by the authority, and I commend them for that,” he said.

For Mr Ralph Nsirim, one of the Personal Assistants to the National Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Emma Wike, the break down in communication at the Lounge must be treated with seriousness.

He said that should not be allowed to take longer time before it is restored, knowing very well the categories of people that it serves.

Nsirim, however, commended the FAAN management for restoring the communication which according to him, is like restoring life to activities at the protocol lounge.

Meanwhile, the immediate past president of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), Engr Udengs Eradiri, had noted that break down of communication at the protocol/VIP lounge of the airport is becoming a ritual, especially during the festive seasons.

He noted that during 2016 Christmas season and Easter 2017, such things occurred, pointing out that the same people might want to use that as a medium to extort some charges.

Eradiri however lauded the management for fixing the communication system at the end, which he said is good for everyone.

It would be recalled that the communication system at the protocol/VIP Lounge went off last October 2017, but was not restored until this January, 2018.

Within that period, travellers found it difficult to know the times of arrival and boarding of flights.

Many missed their flights or narrowly escaped missing their flights on the process as receptionists at the protocol were grossly over stretched through making calls from and on the flights announcers.

Colins Walter