Continue To Support Wike, Banigo Tells Onelga Women  

Rivers State Deputy Governor Dr. (Mrs) Ipalibo Harry Banigo has urged the Ogba/ Egbema/ Ndoni women to continue to support Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wikes’s administration in appreciation of his developmental strides and gender friendliness.

The Deputy Governor stated this when the ONELGA Women Forum led by its leader and Matron, Mrs. Charity Obuah paid her a courtesy visit at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

According to Dr. Banigo, “because of the Governor’s gender friendly disposition women have benefitted so much in this administration, through appointments into key positions, he has also promised to ensure that more women are elected into Local Government Councils”.

She urged the women to understand that their vote is their power, noting that “all women 18 years and above must register and obtain their permanent voters card to enable them exercise their franchise”.

The Deputy Governor who expressed her condolence with the ONELGA women on the January 1st tragedy, said all those responsible for that massacre will be brought to justice.

Dr. Banigo expressed regrets that for political reasons, some mischievous people were insinuating that Bro Felix Obuah has dealings with cultists, noting that as a gentle man and a philanthropist he cannot be involved with such hoodlums.

“Let us support our son and brother, Bro. Felix Obuah who is the State Chairman of PDP, he is a complete gentleman and a great philanthropist, he has worked relentlessly for the good of our people, we all know that this mudslinging against him is not true, he cannot be involved in such gruesome acts, like kidnapping, raping of women and beheading. It is not possible, it is the handiwork of political opponents we know that the truth will always prevail in the long run”, Dr. Banigo stressed.

In her address, the President of the ONELGA Women Forum Dr. (Mrs) Grace Akolokwu informed the Deputy Governor that the Forum is a non partisan, non profiting making umbrella organisation of all women either born or married in the LGA that is supportive of good governance and development.

According to her, in December 2017, in the face of terror unleashed on the Local Government Area by hoodlums, the Forum purchased and distributed food items, bed sheets and toiletries to 6 health centres and 2 orphanages and commended Governor Wike for re- building the Omoku General Hospital as well as the flag-off of the dualisation of the Omoku Okwuizi road and the security intervention that has restored peace in the LGA.