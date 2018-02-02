Check Out Seven Ghanaian Actresses …Who Took Nollywood By Storm

Ghanaian movie stars have crossed the borders of Ghallywood to accumulate supplementary fame in Nigeria’s Nollywood industry. Most reverred among the Ghanaian celebrities whose exploits have paved way for them in Nollywood include:

(1) Juliet Ibrahim: Juliet Ibrahim’s first Nollywood film was “Yankee Boys after which she has featured in more than 50 films. Her second movie, “Shattered Romance” which paraded Nigerian and Ghanaian actors was launched amidst fanfare on Accra, Ghana in the 5th of December 2014.

(2) Yvonne Nelson: Her first lead role was in the movie ‘Princess Tyra’. She shot about five more movies and then went to Nigeria to shoot her first collaboration with Genevieve Nnaji in 2007 which launched her career in Nollywood. Since then she has become a household name in the movie industry. One of the Nollywood movies she has featured in is “House of Gold” among several others. (3) Joselyn Dumas: Dumas was a practising paralegal until she relocated to Ghana to follow her dreams of becoming a TV personality. She made her debut on TV as the host of ‘Charter House’s Rhythms”, an entertainment show which saw her interview many celebrities, Lekki Wives (Season2), Perfect Picture among other movies are what landed her career in Nollywood movies.

(4) Jackie Appiah: Jackie Aygemang Appiah is a Canadian-born Ghanaian actress, for her works as an actress she has received several awards and nominations including: Best actress in a leading role at the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) 2010 and best actress in a supporting role at AMAA 2007. Appiah was already known to Nollywood through her many successful Ghanaian films including Beyonce, the President’s Daughter, Princess Tyra, Passion of the Soul, Pretty Queen, the Prince’s Bride, the King Is Mine and the Perfect Picture.

Her notable Nollywood films include Black Soul, Bitter Blessing alongside Nollywood Actor Ramsey Noah and My Last Wedding alongside Nollywood Star Emeka Ike. In 2013, she won the best International Actress Award at the Papyrus Magazine Screen Actor Award (PAMSAA) 2013 which was held in Abuja.

(5) Yvonne Okoro: Yvonne Okoro made her screen debut in “Sticking To The Promise”, a 2002 movie produced by the Nigerian producer Theo Akatugba just after her senior high education. She also played a cameo role in the hit series Tentacles by the same producer for Point Blank media concepts.

(6) Nadia Buari: Delectable actress, Nadia Buari moved from Ghanaian films to Nollywood films around the year 2008. Her breakthrough role in Nollywood was in the film ‘Beyonce and Rihanna’, as Beyonce, she acted alongside Nollywood actress Omotola Jolade-Ekeinde who played the role of Rihanna. The film became very popular to both Ghanaian and Nigerian audience. Her other notable Nollywood films include Rough Rider, Beauty and the Beast, Holding Hope and Single and Married.

(7) Martha Ankoma: Martha who is a product of the Next Movie star started her movie career during the day of fun world and kiddafest in 1996 and later went on stage with the group called T.P.S. She has featured in various Nollywood movies like the Engagement, Divided Couple, Politics is a Game. etc.