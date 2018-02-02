Chancellor Links Varsity’s Dev To ICT Facilities

The availability of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) facilities has been said to be one of the centres of attraction in the Federal University of Dutsin-ma in Katsina State.

The Chancellor of the university, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja said this at the 2nd and 3rd convocation ceremonies of the institution recently.

He hinted that most of its activities were carried out through ICT provisions.

Jaja who also is the Chairman, Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers said that the recently concluded post – UTME screening and the current registeration of students were all ICT anchored.

According to him, the university was working towards enhancing its webmetric ranking, and added that it was commendable.

He also suggested ICT provision at the permanent site of the institution in order to enhance academic activities in the area.

The Opobo monarch, further hinted that the institution was not relenting in designing innovative ways and strategies of improving internally generated revenue.

He equally stressed on the need to implore all known means in an attempt to draw the Federal Government’s attention to the institution.

Furthermore, he has said that he would continue to advise the university’s management on how to improve on staff and students’ welfare.

He linked the development of the institution to ICT presence, as he thanked the visitor and the president of Nigeria, Mohammadu Buhari over his assistance in the area.