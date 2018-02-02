Buhari Aiding Herdsmen Killings – Afenifere

Afenifere chieftain, Ayo Adebanjo, has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari was “aiding and abetting anarchy,” by refusing to take a strong stand against marauding Fulani herdsmen.

The elder statesman made the allegation while condemning the Federal Government for failing to arrest and disarm Fulani herdsmen attacking communities and killing hundreds of Nigerians across the country.

Speaking with newsmen, yesterday, the Afenifere chieftain wondered what sort of Commander-in-Chief would allow foreigners to kill his nationals.

He said, “The Fulani herdsmen go to other territories to attack and kill them and you have not declared them a terrorist organisation and you say you’re a fair commander-in-chief? I say you’re aiding and abetting anarchy.

“Those who are killing people in their own territory you did not attack them, you did not arrest them, you know them and you did not even disarm them. Buhari is looking for anarchy, when people come from another territory to attack and destroy you, if the people now organise against them, are you going to blame the people? If you push somebody to the wall, is he not going to resist?

“You see this Fulani organisation, their secretary said they were going to resist the anti-open grazing bill and that they will attack the people of Benue and you have not gone after him? Yet, the IPOB that was in their own territory, they have not killed anybody and you declared them a terrorist organisation.

“When you now talk, they tell you that they are people from other countries. So people from other countries now come to Nigeria, not at the border but inside the country to kill people and we say we have a government.”