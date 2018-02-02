Akwa United Signs Deal With Dana Air

Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Akwa United has signed a sponsorship deal with Dana Air.

According to Completesportsnigeria.com, United will be travelling by air to their away games this season after an agreement was reached with Dana Air,

It is said that NPFL clubs have had to travel long distances rough roads within Nigeria. MFM FC and Kwara United had been involved in crashes a few weeks into the new season.

The sponsorship deal between Dana Air and United is expected to be formalised today. This was confirmed by the club on their official Twitter handle.

“We will be flying @DanaAir for away matches in the NPFL. The deal will be formalised on Friday February 2.@ LMCNPFL @ DanaAir,” the club revealed.

United is set to represent Nigeria in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup after winning last year’s Aiteo Cup.

Last Wednesday, FC Ifeanyiubah and Akwa United played to a 1-1 draw in Nnewi Ozubulu in a league match.

As a result, United remains at the top of the league standings, while Ifeanyiubah is placed 11th on the table.