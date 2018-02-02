2019: Expert Advises INEC On Electronic Voting Devices

Plans by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to electronically announce the result of the 2019 general elections have started to brew trouble in some quarters.

An Information and Communication Technology (ICT) expert, Engr Kelechi Princewill hinted this in a chat with The Tide, last Wednesday in Port Harcourt.

He said already, some persons had concluded that the Federal Government would not be sincere in the conduct of the forthcoming general elections.

Princewill noted that INEC had not indicated interest as to its readiness to electronically announce the outcome of the 2019 election.

The ICT expert, who specialises on telecommunication engineering, recalled how poorly the card-reader machine functioned during the 2015 general elections.

He was of the opinion that enough preperations ought to be reached before the Prof Yakubu Mamodu- led INEC could think of electronic announcement.

The telecom expert maintained that the commission’s plans would not survive, going by the logistics behind the issue.

He said issues like electronically handling of any project must be executed in a free environment where its telecom regulatory bodies are intact.

According to him, there must be strong policies on the ground to protect the telecommunication industry where network failure would be minimal.

It would be recalled that INEC has said that the electronic announcement system would be used in Ekiti and Osun State elections between July and September this year.