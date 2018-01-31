Wike Recommits To Unity Road Completion

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared the commitment of his administration to the completion of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo-Nkoro Unity Road for the development of riverine communities in the area.

Addressing journalists after inspecting the ongoing construction of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo-Nkoro Unity Road last Friday, Wike expressed confidence that the road get to Opobo-Nkoro Local Government Area in May, and also to Ikuru Town in Andoni Local Government Area within the same period.

The governor stated that the early morning inspection of the road was necessitated by the complaints of stakeholders from Andoni Local Government Area during a solidarity visit in Government House, Port Harcourt, recently

He said though the contractor was working on the two aspects of the road, he had directed them to commit more personnel and equipment to speed up work for the early completion of the road.

“The contractors are working on the road, though the people don’t understand the processes required. But I have directed that more personnel and equipment be deployed to the site”, he said.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the quality of piling works, road stabilisation and earth-works that had been carried out by the contractor.

He said: “By the grace of God, the road would be completed as scheduled. All promises made to the people will be fulfilled.

“The essence of government is to bring happiness to the people, and that is what we are doing. We are ensuring that all local government areas have access to the dividends of democracy”.

Wike assured that funding of the road would be maintained to ensure consistency in projects’ delivery.

Commenting on the dualisation of Saakpenwa-Bori Road, Wike expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done so far.

He said the road would be completed in May, this year.

The governor also inspected the Woji-Akpajo Bridge and Road, and expressed satisfaction with the pace of work ongoing on the project.

Earlier, the Project Manager of Raffoul Nigeria Limited, Mr Tony Astafan assured the Rivers State governor that all necessary equipment would be deployed to reach expected milestones.

He said the company had deployed more equipment and manpower to make the required difference on the two aspects of the road within two weeks.

Also speaking, Chairman of Raffoul Nigeria Limited, Mr Hanna Raffoul assured the Rivers State governor that the company would live up to the expectations of the people.

Wike was accompanied on the inspection of construction of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo-Nkoro Unity Road by the state Commissioner for Works, Hon Dumnamene Deekor.