Wike Assures On Improved Security

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has assured that his administration will continue to work for the rapid improvement of security in the state.

Wike also charged Christians to participate actively in the electoral process to determine leaders of the country.

The governor, who spoke during the crusade of the Niger Delta Province of the Anglican Church, last Sunday night at the Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Port Harcourt, said that criminals operating in the state will no longer have a hiding place.

He explained that the death of Oluchi Igwedibia, alias Obata Osu, after a gun duel with the DSS and Army operatives in Auchi should send a message that all mechanisms have been activated to track down kidnappers and cultists.

He reiterated that the hunt for the 32 cultists declared wanted by the Rivers State Government will continue till they are arrested and brought to justice.

The governor appealed to the church to ensure it created awareness for members to be committed to the enthronement of credible leadership.

Wike noted that the church cannot stand aloof and allow criminally-minded people take over the reins of leadership.

In his remarks, guest preacher, Rev Uma Ukpai urged Rivers people to uphold Wike in prayers on a daily basis.

Anglican Arch-Bishop of the Niger Delta Province, Most Rev Ignatius Kattey lauded Wike for his commitment to the growth of Christianity in Rivers State.