Security Challenges, By-Product Of Politicians’ Polarisation

The Chairman of Port Harcourt branch of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife’s Alumni Association, Pastor Bankole has said that the security situation in Nigeria is a by-product of polarisation within the elements that make up the polity.

Bankole, who stated this while speaking with The Tide at the group’s New Year get-together in Port Harcourt, noted that such by-product of polarisation could be anticipated and nipped in the bud.

He remarked that security was primary and needed to take the centre stage in Nigeria.

He urged government to do more in the area of security.

According to him, “security is primary; it needs to take the central stage in Nigeria. Everybody needs to attend to it”.

Speaking earlier, Pastor Bankole noted that his association had negotiated 100 plots of land for the take of. “Create Ife Garden Estate” along Aluu-Airport road.

He said that the estate would house their members who were able to key into the vision Pastor Bankole also said that a board of trustees had been appointed for great Ife co-operative society.

He said his organisation had also conducted charitable programmes such as cancer awareness campaign for women.

Pastor Bankole noted that cancer awareness campaign which they carried out at the University of Port Harcourt last year was intended to give room for early detection of cancer.

He said early detection of cancer would make it possible for it to be tackled and foreclosed from getting worse.

Pastor Bankole said would continue to do programmes and project that would touch on the lives of people.

Chidi Enyie