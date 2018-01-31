RSG Plans All-Inclusive Agric Dev Scheme

The Rivers State Government has unveiled an all-inclusive agricultural policy in the state.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Charles Nworgu, who disclosed this to newsmen shortly after his ministry’s budget defence at the State House of Assembly in Port Harcourt, Monday said that the Governor Nyesom Wike led-administration has already approved an accelerated Agricultural development programme to accommodate over 10,000 persons in the state.

Nworgu also said that the ministry has concluded plans to provide new cassava varieties and seedlings for small scale farmers in the state.

He said that already the ministry has started the registration of young people for agricultural empowerment to reduce unemployment in the state.

According to him, the state government has further put in place measures to assist young farmers in poultry to boost poultry farming in the state.

He said that the state government’s plan on poultry management would engage not fewer than 100 youths in the state.

The agricultural commissioner said that the ministry has consulted various agricultural agencies including Federal Government to ensure development of agriculture as an alternative pursuit to white collar jobs in the state.

Nworgu said that the state government’s plan on agricultural development would in two years reduce the unemployment rate in the state.

The state Commissioner for Agriculture disclosed that the state government is aiming at providing alternative for oil and gas as major revenue generating revenue to the state and maintained that agriculture in the state would soon serve as the largest sector for employment generation.

He enjoined the private sector and agricultural agencies to support the government in the development of small scale farming and agricultural programmes to empower the youth and young graduates to reduce unemployment in the state and the country in general.

Enoch Epelle