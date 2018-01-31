Rivers Plans Veterinary Hospital

Plans are underway to build a Veterinary Hospital and also to revive four Veterinary Clinics in Rivers State.

The plans were made public during budget defence for 2018 by the State Ministry of Agriculture at the Assembly Complex last week.

Accoridng to the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Charles Mwaorgu, the hospital is to be sited at Rumuodomaya, headquarters of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

The commissioner told the House Committee on Agriculture led by Hon. Chisolm Dike, representing Oyigbo State Constituency that the proposed hospital will gulp about N250 million while rehabilitation works on the four moribund animal clinics will cost N100 million.

The old veterinary clinics to be revived include those in Degema, Ahoada, Oyigbo and Bori.

Nwaorgu explained that when once these facilities come into operation, they will enhance animal health and at the same time encourage farmers to go into poultry and Animal Husbandry to make profits and promote investment.

The commissioner also revealed that the Ministry has listed other programmes to encourage farmers to boost production in the 2018 budget.

One of such schemes is a special central book loan scheme which is a federal government intervention programme that will provide loans to farmers worth about N450 million.